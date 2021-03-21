Petersen stars as Kings snap Vegas' 5-game win streak, 3-1 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 8:52 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch go after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar fight as linesman Ryan Gibbons watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is scored on by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, below, celebrates his goal along with center Trevor Moore, top, as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, tries to knock the puck out of the air while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore, left, goes down while under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Walker and Dustin Brown scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vegas Golden Knights' five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Sunday.
Cal Petersen made 41 saves and fell just short of his second career shutout as the Kings avenged the Knights' 4-2 win at Staples Center on Friday. Captain Anze Kopitar had two assists.