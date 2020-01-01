Perry gets game misconduct for elbow in Winter Classic

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry got a game misconduct penalty, taking him out of the Winter Classic after an elbow to the head of Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis less than three minutes into Wednesday's game.

Ellis was down on the ice for a short time, before behind helped off the ice. He was then taken to the locker room on a motorized cart.

The hit by Perry came right after Ellis had gotten the puck in front of the blue line. Officials issued the game misconduct penalty after reviewing replay.

Dallas got another penalty during the ensuing power play, creating a 5-on-3 chance during which Matt Duchene scored to put the Predators up 1-0. Time was running out in the five-minute major when Duchene assisted on Dante Fabbro's goal for a 2-0 lead.

