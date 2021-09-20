Perez breaks Bench's record with 46th HR, KC tops Indians STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 7:41 p.m.
1 of6 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez smiles and points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench's record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher.