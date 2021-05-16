Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9 ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 7:40 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday.
It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder's-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.