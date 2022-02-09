Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 1:29 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competes during a meet with Harvard on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. It has been an unforgettable, controversial season in her first year. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks to her coach after winning the 500 meter freestyle during a meet with Harvard on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Three years ago, she was on the men's team for Penn. This year, she is setting records as critics say it is not fair for her to swim against women after her transition. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas looks on as she celebrates senior day with her teammates during a swim meet, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. Three years ago, she was on the men's team for Penn. This year, she is setting records as critics say it is not fair for her to swim against women after her transition. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, right, dries off after warming up with the team before a NCAA college swimming meet with Harvard on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. It has been an unforgettable, controversial season in her first year. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, center, begins her leg of the hundred yard freestyle medley during a meet with Harvard on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Three years ago, she was on the men's team for Penn. This year, she is setting records as critics say it is not fair for her to swim against women after her transition. Next week, she will swim in the Ivy League championships. JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lia Thomas has racked up win after win in the pool all season for the University of Pennsylvania, rushing toward the NCAA championships next month with a record-setting season that has only inflamed a debate surrounding her gender.
The former male swimmer for the Quakers has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she started her transition in May 2019 with hormone replacement therapy. Her triumphs have been overshadowed by criticism that it’s not fair for a swimmer who competed as a man three years ago to now line up against women.