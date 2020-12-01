Penn St. 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST. (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camden
|20
|1-3
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|5
|Cash
|23
|7-12
|2-5
|3-8
|0
|3
|16
|Hagans
|22
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Jekot
|29
|9-13
|4-6
|3-10
|2
|0
|24
|Marisa
|27
|3-8
|1-3
|1-5
|6
|0
|8
|Staples
|4
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Thornton
|16
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Boyd
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Burke
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Donovan
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Sabel
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Thomas
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-60
|14-24
|11-40
|15
|16
|87
Percentages: FG 56.667, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 5-10, .5 (Jekot 2-3, Marisa 1-1, Donovan 1-1, Sabel 1-2, Camden 0-2, Burke 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jekot 1, Burke 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Camden 4, Cash 3, Jekot 3, Marisa 2, Thornton 2, Hagans 1, Burke 1, Thomas 1)
Steals: 12 (Camden 3, Marisa 3, Hagans 2, Staples 1, Thornton 1, Boyd 1, Sabel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dettwiller
|14
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Thomas
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|6
|Benzel
|30
|4-15
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|11
|Maxwell
|22
|2-7
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Swogger
|28
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Kovac
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dapaa
|20
|3-5
|1-3
|3-8
|0
|0
|7
|Mastellone
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Miller
|19
|1-5
|4-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Murphy
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Nichols
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|10-13
|9-29
|7
|21
|54
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .2 (Benzel 3-11, Swogger 3-7, Thomas 0-2, Maxwell 0-2, Kovac 0-2, Dapaa 0-1, Mastellone 0-2, Miller 0-2, Allen 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dettwiller 1, Thomas 1, Mastellone 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Maxwell 3, Dapaa 3, Mastellone 3, Thomas 2, Benzel 2, Miller 2, Allen 2, Dettwiller 1, Swogger 1, Kovac 1, Nichols 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Maxwell 2, Mastellone 2, Thomas 1, Swogger 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|16
|6
|19
|13
|—
|54
|Penn St.
|18
|18
|22
|29
|—
|87
A_217
Officials_Felicia Grinter, Jesse Dickerson, Natasha Camy