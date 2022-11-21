Penn St. 82, Syracuse 69

Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 5-12 0-1 11, Fair 7-18 3-6 20, Hyman 7-13 3-3 19, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-2 2, Nyah Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-12 69
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves