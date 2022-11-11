Skip to main content
Sports

Penn St. 77, Fairfield 49

Cavanaugh 6-10 1-2 13, Hernangomez 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Nicoletti Leite 5-12 3-4 14, Rubino 0-10 2-4 2, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Peek 0-0 0-0 0, Polansky 0-1 0-0 0, Beach 2-4 0-1 5, Daleba 0-1 1-4 1, Eng 0-0 0-0 0, Tatarian 0-0 0-0 0, Tirado 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 7-15 49

PENN ST. (2-0)

Camden 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 7-10 2-3 16, Ciezki 3-10 0-0 7, Kapinus 5-8 1-1 11, Marisa 5-10 4-5 14, Brigham 2-4 0-0 4, Cash 2-2 0-1 4, Dia 0-1 0-0 0, Tensaie 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 2-5 2-2 6, Campbell 5-7 0-0 13, Pinto 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-59 11-14 77

Fairfield 8 13 18 10 49
Penn St. 21 12 20 24 77

3-Point Goals_Fairfield 4-17 (Brown 2-5, Nicoletti Leite 1-6, Rubino 0-4, Beach 1-2), Penn St. 4-12 (Ciezki 1-7, Campbell 3-5). Assists_Fairfield 12 (Rubino 4), Penn St. 18 (Marisa 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Fairfield 26 (Hernangomez 6), Penn St. 35 (Kapinus 8). Total Fouls_Fairfield 16, Penn St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,959.

More for you
Written By