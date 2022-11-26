Penn St. 68, Fresno St. 49

Camden 0-2 2-2 2, Pinto 1-2 1-1 3, Ciezki 1-7 0-0 2, Kapinus 6-11 0-0 12, Marisa 2-13 2-2 6, Brigham 3-4 0-0 6, Cash 2-2 0-0 4, Dia 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 7-11 1-2 15, Tensaie 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 4-7 1-4 9, Campbell 2-3 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 7-11 68
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves