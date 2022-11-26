Skip to main content
Penn St. 68, Fresno St. 49

Camden 0-2 2-2 2, Pinto 1-2 1-1 3, Ciezki 1-7 0-0 2, Kapinus 6-11 0-0 12, Marisa 2-13 2-2 6, Brigham 3-4 0-0 6, Cash 2-2 0-0 4, Dia 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 7-11 1-2 15, Tensaie 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 4-7 1-4 9, Campbell 2-3 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 7-11 68

FRESNO ST. (4-3)

Book 3-10 0-0 8, Mikkelsen 2-5 0-0 5, Todorova 3-5 0-0 8, West 1-4 1-2 3, Wittenberg 0-6 0-0 0, Bayrak 0-3 0-0 0, Guimaraes 3-5 1-1 7, Chatfield 1-2 0-0 3, Doreste 3-7 0-0 8, Dethman 2-5 2-2 7, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Whitfield 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 4-5 49

Penn St. 18 19 14 17 68
Fresno St. 14 9 14 12 49

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 1-10 (Camden 0-2, Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 0-2, Marisa 0-4, Campbell 1-1), Fresno St. 9-30 (Book 2-9, Mikkelsen 1-2, Todorova 2-3, West 0-2, Wittenberg 0-1, Bayrak 0-3, Chatfield 1-2, Doreste 2-5, Dethman 1-2, Dunn 0-1). Assists_Penn St. 21 (Kapinus 5, Marisa 5), Fresno St. 12 (Wittenberg 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 27 (Cash 5), Fresno St. 44 (Todorova 6, West 6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 15, Fresno St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_145.

