Penn 81, Colgate 69

Moffatt 2-4 1-1 5, Records 7-10 3-6 17, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 0-0 9, Richardson 5-13 0-0 10, B.Smith 2-4 2-2 7, Baker 6-6 0-0 14, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Woodward 2-7 3-5 7, Cummins 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 9-14 69.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves