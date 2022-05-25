Pederson hits 3 HRs, drives in 8, Giants outslug Mets 13-12

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 in a wild game Tuesday night.

Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending single off closer Edwin Díaz and the Giants — after blowing a late six-run lead — somehow recovered to pull off two improbable comebacks of their own.