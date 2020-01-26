Peatling propels E. Washington past S. Utah in OT

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling scored 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and Eastern Washington rallied to beat Southern Utah 81-78 in overtime on Saturday.

Peatling's 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation knotted it at 71 to force the extra session. Jacob Davison's 3 with 53 seconds left brought Eastern Washington (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) within 71-65.

Dwayne Morgan's layup 15 seconds in gave the Thunderbirds (11-7, 4-3) their only lead in overtime. Peatling followed with a pair of layups and the Eagles led the rest of the way.

Southern Utah led 40-38 at halftime and extended it to 63-52 when Andre Adams made a layup with 9:36 left in regulation. Peatling scored a layup with 7:55 left to start a 7-0 run in just under three minutes.

Kim Aiken Jr. and Davison each scored 11. The Eagles overcame 15-of-27 (55.6%) shooting from the foul line with 10 3s.

Off the bench, Morgan led Southern Utah with 22 points and eight rebounds and John Knight III scored 14. Adams scored 11 and Cameron Oluyitan 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25