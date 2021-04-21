Pearson, Sutter score 2 each as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 6-3 April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 12:30 a.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson, center, scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich as Justin Holl (3) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, right, celebrates with his teammates after Vancouver defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) is hauled down by Vancouver Canucks' Jalen Chatfield (63) as goalie Braden Holtby (49) makes the save during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tanner Pearson and Brandon Sutter each scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Tuesday night.
Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, Nils Hoglander also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots in the Canucks return from a massive COVID-19 outbreak.