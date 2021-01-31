Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 11:22 p.m.
1 of8 Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova makes a backhand return to Japan's Misaki Doi during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Japan's Misaki Doi makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 United States' Cori Gauff makes a backhand return to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 France's Alize Cornet makes a forehand return to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 United States' Frances Tiafoe serves to France's Corentin Moutet during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Andrew Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 France's Alize Cornet makes a backhand return to to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama wipes the sweat from his face during his match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene at a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Andrew Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 France's Corentin Moutet makes a forehand return to United States' Frances Tiafoe during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Andrew Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has beaten Japan's Misaki Doi 6-1, 6-4 in a first-round match at the Yarra River Classic, one of six tuneup tournaments being played this week at Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open.
The first major of the year was delayed by three weeks to allow for COVID-19 protocols which required all people arriving into Australia to spend 14 days in quarantine.