Paul has another stellar fourth, Suns blow past Mavs 129-109 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 12:54 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, including 14 in another spectacular fourth quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns over the Dallas Mavericks 129-109 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Paul — a 12-time All-Star who turns 37 years old on Friday — almost single-handedly turned a tight game into a comfortable victory, the Suns' 11th win in a row against the Mavericks counting regular-season games.