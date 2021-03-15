Pats focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 5:57 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) makes a touchdown catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game in Baltimore, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon looks on before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. A person familiar with the deal says the New England Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal for the former Ravens standout who totaled 15 1/2 sacks in earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux walks off the field after the teams NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. A person familiar with the deal says the New England Patriots have come to terms with free agent defensive tackle Godchaux on a two-year, $16 million deal with $9 million guaranteed. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) walks off the field at half time during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the deal says Mills is signing with the New England Patriots for four years and $24 million. Jennifer Stewart/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots took a step back on defense last season. It's prompted Bill Belichick to focus a lot of attention — and money — on that side of the ball at the unofficial start of free agency.
A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal — including $32 million guaranteed — for the the former Baltimore Ravens standout who totaled 15 1/2 sacks in earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced; new contracts can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.