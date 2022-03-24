Pastrnak hat trick keys 3-2 win, Bruins pass Tampa in East

BOSTON (AP) \u2014 David Pastrnak's hat trick led the Boston Bruins past the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the game and in the standings. Pastrnak had his 12th career three-goal game, scoring the tiebreaker with 4:10 left Thursday night to help the Bruins beat Tampa Bay 3-2 and move them ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Entering the game one point behind the Lightning, Boston finished the night with 85 points \u2014 tied with Toronto for second in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins improved to 2-0-1 against Tampa Bay, which is fourth with 84 points. \u201cThree times now is going to give us confidence,\u201d Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. \u201cOn the flip side, we know who Tampa Bay is, they know who they are, and the road runs through them. I\u2019ll never get down on Tampa. They\u2019re too good a hockey club, they\u2019ve accomplished too much. But good for us.\u201d Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots for the Bruins, who have won 12 of their last 15 games and are 25-9-3 since New Year's Day. Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning. Erik Haula assisted on all three of the Bruins' goals \u2014 his first career three-assist game \u2014 as Pastrnak twice tied it after the Lightning took the lead. \u201cGuys go through stretches when they're feeling it,\u201d Cassidy said. \u201cAnd he's feeling it right now.\u201d The Bruins had a four-minute man advantage on Erik Cernak\u2019s high-sticking penalty just 80 seconds into the game, but they didn\u2019t get a single shot on goal. And that wasn\u2019t even their worst power play. With about six minutes gone in the second, Tampa\u2019s Mikhail Sergachev went off for high-sticking. But only the Lightning could capitalize, taking a 1-0 lead when Ondrej Palat fed the puck into the center to Brandon Hagel for the easy redirection into the net. Hagel was one of Tampa Bay\u2019s trade deadline pickups, along with Nick Paul, helping add size on offense. Boston's big acquisition, Hampus Lindholm, made the stat sheet when he fed the puck to Haula, who made a long pass off the boards to set Pastrnak free for a breakaway midway through the game. The Lightning retook the lead four minutes into the third when a rebound bounced around the middle before it popped out to Stamkos and he beat Swayman to make it 2-1. But Pastrnak tied it again when Haula fought for it behind the net and poked it to the side. Pastrnak spun around, hit it with the back of his stick and squeezed it between Vasilevskiy\u2019s pad and the post to make it 2-all. Asked how he managed that one, Pastrnak said: \u201cI have no clue, to be honest. Just poke it and it goes in." HELLO HAMPUS Lindholm had an assist in his Boston debut, then walked into his first postgame news conference with the Original Six franchise. \u201cThis is not Anaheim,\u201d he said, looking around at the 20 or so members of the media. \u201cMore bodies in here." On his first taste of an Eastern Conference rivalry, Lindholm said: \u201cYou always want to get thrown into the fire. This is one of those games. This is one of the best teams in the league. Overall it was a great experience and I\u2019m super happy here.\u201d BYE-BYE BERGIE The Bruins hoped to get Patrice Bergeron back from an infection in his elbow that required surgery, but he missed his fourth straight game. Bergeron returned to practice Wednesday and Cassidy declared him probable for the Tampa Bay game, pending a doctor\u2019s appointment Thursday morning. But doctors \u201cfelt otherwise,\u201d Cassidy said. Instead, the Bruins are eyeing Saturday\u2019s game against the New York Islanders for their captain\u2019s return. UP NEXT Lightning: Visit Detroit on Saturday. Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/nhl and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports