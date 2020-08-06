Parker, Gray lead Sparks to 86-75 win over Fever

Recommended Video:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Candace Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 16 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Riquna Williams added 13 points for the Sparks (3-2).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (2-3) with 24 points, Candice Dupree scored 16 and Teaira McCowan 13.

Gray converted a three-point play to give Los Angeles the lead for good at 10-7. The Sparks used a 10-0 run to take an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and led by as many as 21.

L.A.'s Nneka Ogwumike left the game with a minor hamstring injury. She had four points and two rebounds in 13 minutes.