Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night.
The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.