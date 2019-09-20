Panthers QB Newton ruled out for Sunday's game vs Arizona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a mid-foot sprain.

Coach Ron Rivera says Kyle Allen will make his second career NFL start at quarterback.

Rivera says Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona with the team, adding "we've got to wait it out. We don't want another setback."

The coach says Newton is "day-to-day," leaving his status unclear for Week 4.

Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina's 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career due to injury.

Allen is 1-0 as Carolina's starter, winning last year in Week 17 at New Orleans.

Also, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden have been out for Sunday, while tight end Greg Olsen and defensive tackle Kawann Short are questionable.

