Packers planning for long-term future that includes Rodgers STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 1:15 p.m.
1 of6 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur say they expect Aaron Rodgers to remain their team’s starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond.
Gutekunst and LaFleur made those comments Monday during season-ending Zoom sessions with reporters. After the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game, Rodgers had said, “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”