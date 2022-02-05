Pack, Smith help Kansas State beat TCU 75-63
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) takes a breather during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber encourages his players during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) shoots a layup during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
TCU guard Damion Baugh reacts after missing two free throws in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Kansas State won 75-63.
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) attempts to drive past Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) looks back at the TCU bench as he walks off of the court following an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Kansas State won 75-63.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mark Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat TCU 75-63 on Saturday night.
Pack made three 3-pointers and had four steals. Markquis Nowell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Mike McGuirl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12).