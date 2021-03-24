Pacers defeat Pistons 116-111, snap 6-game home winless skid PHILLIP B. WILSON, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 9:57 p.m.
Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee (24) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant (9) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Dennis Smith Jr. (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant (9) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) puts up a shot against Detroit Pistons' Delon Wright (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Frank Jackson (5) falls down as Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee (24) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) grabs a rebound against Detroit Pistons' Saben Lee (38) and Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
LeVert's fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It's the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.
