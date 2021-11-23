Pac-12's head coach vacancies are likely to grow ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 11:03 a.m.
FILE - Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich, center, speaks with officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State in Pullman, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2021. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is disputing Rolovich's statements that the Democrat targeted the former Washington State football coach with his statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all public employees.
FILE - Washington head coach Jimmy Lake yells toward the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Seattle. On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, Washington fired Lake less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.
FILE - Southern California coach Clay Helton watches warmups on the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford on Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Former Southern California coach Helton was hired by Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to lead the Eagles, seven weeks after he was fired by USC.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal shouts in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Stanford coach David Shaw stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against California in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith smiles as he leaves the field after an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State defeated Arizona State 24-10.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
California coach Justin Wilcox, center, stands on the sidelines during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards watches his team during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore.
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly yells at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles.
There have been 14 coaching changes at the FBS level this season.
Three of those were in the Pac-12, with Washington, Washington Sate and USC all dismissing their coaches in the midst of the regular season. And there's reason to believe that number could grow before the New Year rolls around.
