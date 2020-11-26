FG FT Reb
LIBERTY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abii 19 7-7 2-2 2-3 0 4 19
Rode 27 2-4 0-0 1-2 4 3 6
McGhee 37 7-20 3-4 1-6 4 2 21
Parker 31 0-4 4-4 1-1 4 1 4
Cuffee 29 1-4 2-3 0-2 0 2 5
McDowell 27 2-8 0-0 0-6 3 0 5
Preston 13 2-3 0-3 2-2 0 1 4
Robinson 9 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Dobbs 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Warfield 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-52 11-16 7-24 15 14 64

Percentages: FG .404, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (McGhee 4-14, Abii 3-3, Rode 2-4, Cuffee 1-2, McDowell 1-6, Robinson 0-1, Parker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee).

Turnovers: 12 (McGhee 4, Abii 2, Parker 2, McDowell, Preston, Robinson, Rode).

Steals: 6 (McGhee 3, Abii, Parker, Rode).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PURDUE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wheeler 29 4-6 0-1 1-5 4 4 10
Williams 25 3-7 1-3 1-11 5 4 7
Newman 32 4-9 1-1 0-1 2 0 10
Stefanovic 34 3-8 0-0 0-3 5 1 9
Thompson 26 2-4 2-2 0-0 2 0 7
Ivey 17 5-7 1-3 0-1 0 2 12
Edey 15 9-10 1-1 2-5 0 3 19
Gillis 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 3
Morton 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Totals 200 31-53 6-11 4-28 20 18 77

Percentages: FG .585, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Stefanovic 3-5, Wheeler 2-3, Gillis 1-2, Ivey 1-2, Newman 1-3, Thompson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Newman, Williams).

Turnovers: 15 (Wheeler 3, Williams 3, Edey 2, Gillis 2, Ivey 2, Morton 2, Stefanovic).

Steals: 5 (Gillis, Newman, Stefanovic, Wheeler, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Liberty 32 32 64
Purdue 39 38 77

.