https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/PURDUE-77-LIBERTY-64-15755126.php
PURDUE 77, LIBERTY 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abii
|19
|7-7
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|19
|Rode
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|6
|McGhee
|37
|7-20
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|2
|21
|Parker
|31
|0-4
|4-4
|1-1
|4
|1
|4
|Cuffee
|29
|1-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|McDowell
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|0
|5
|Preston
|13
|2-3
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Robinson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Dobbs
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Warfield
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|11-16
|7-24
|15
|14
|64
Percentages: FG .404, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (McGhee 4-14, Abii 3-3, Rode 2-4, Cuffee 1-2, McDowell 1-6, Robinson 0-1, Parker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee).
Turnovers: 12 (McGhee 4, Abii 2, Parker 2, McDowell, Preston, Robinson, Rode).
Steals: 6 (McGhee 3, Abii, Parker, Rode).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wheeler
|29
|4-6
|0-1
|1-5
|4
|4
|10
|Williams
|25
|3-7
|1-3
|1-11
|5
|4
|7
|Newman
|32
|4-9
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Stefanovic
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|9
|Thompson
|26
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|7
|Ivey
|17
|5-7
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Edey
|15
|9-10
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|3
|19
|Gillis
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Morton
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-53
|6-11
|4-28
|20
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .585, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Stefanovic 3-5, Wheeler 2-3, Gillis 1-2, Ivey 1-2, Newman 1-3, Thompson 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Newman, Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (Wheeler 3, Williams 3, Edey 2, Gillis 2, Ivey 2, Morton 2, Stefanovic).
Steals: 5 (Gillis, Newman, Stefanovic, Wheeler, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Liberty
|32
|32
|—
|64
|Purdue
|39
|38
|—
|77
.
View Comments