PSG's Mbappe out for 3 weeks, could miss Champions League QF

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe could miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after being ruled out for around three weeks to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

The diagnosis came two and a half weeks before PSG is due to face Atalanta in Lisbon on Aug. 12 when the competition resumes after its pandemic-enforced break.

Mbappe was hurt on Friday in the second half of PSG’s 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final.

“The imaging workup performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury," PSG said in a statement. "Following this trauma, the recovery time is estimated at around 3 weeks.”

The 21-year-old Mbappe has 30 goals in 34 appearances this season

PSG's Kylian Mbappe shouts in pain after being injured during the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Friday July 24, 2020.

