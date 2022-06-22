PGA Tour in 'arms race' of dollars and leaning on loyalty

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Commissioner Jay Monahan says the PGA Tour can't win an “arms race” against Saudi-funded LIV Golf when the weapon is money. His response Wednesday was to boost prize money in eight elite events and rely on loyalty and legacy among his players.
Monahan delivered another round of stinging criticism against Greg Norman and his rival league. LIV Golf has snagged players who have combined to win nine majors in the last five years, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.