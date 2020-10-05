PGA Tour Statistics

Through Oct. 4

FedExCup Season Points

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 600. 2, Stewart Cink, 558. 3, Hudson Swafford, 505. 4, Sergio Garcia, 500. 5, Tyler McCumber, 383. 6, Matthew Wolff, 330. 7, Peter Malnati, 311. 8, Harry Higgs, 300. 9, Louis Oosthuizen, 210. 10, 2 tied with 190.

Scoring Average

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 64.414. 2, Matthew Wolff, 65.914. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 66.414. 4, Harris English, 66.664. 5, Xander Schauffele, 66.914. 6, Dustin Johnson, 67.164. 7, 4 tied with 67.414.

Driving Distance

1, Ryan Fox, 341.5. 2, Cameron Champ, 334.3. 3, Dustin Johnson, 333.8. 4, Matthew Wolff, 333.6. 5, Ryan Palmer, 333.3. 6, Max Homa, 332.5. 7, Taylor Pendrith, 331.9. 8, Jon Rahm, 331.3. 9, Paul Waring, 331.0. 10, 2 tied with 329.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Richard Johnson, 92.86%. 2, Brian Davis, 85.71%. 3 (tie), Arjun Atwal, Marcel Olivares, Carl Pettersson, John Rollins and Steve Watanabe, Jr, 78.57%. 8, 3 tied with 76.79%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, John Rollins, 83.33%. 2 (tie), Stewart Cink and Brendan Steele, 81.94%. 4 (tie), Jim Furyk and Isaiah Salinda, 80.56%. 6, Nick Watney, 79.63%. 7, Matthew NeSmith, 78.89%. 8, Russell Knox, 78.70%. 9, 4 tied with 77.78%.

Total Driving

1, Max Homa, 111. 2, Collin Morikawa, 114. 3, Sandy Scott, 115. 4, Sam Burns, 127. 5, Kristoffer Ventura, 135. 6, Willy Pumarol, 137. 7, Luke List, 139. 8, Hudson Swafford, 140. 9, Connor Syme, 141. 10, Graham DeLaet, 143.

SG-Putting

1, Andy Ogletree, 2.837. 2, Peter Malnati, 2.449. 3, Cole Hammer, 2.153. 4, Webb Simpson, 1.824. 5, Maverick McNealy, 1.784. 6, Joaquin Niemann, 1.772. 7, Alex Noren, 1.649. 8, Brendon Todd, 1.612. 9, Jason Kokrak, 1.609. 10, 2 tied with 1.545.

Birdie Average

1, Stewart Cink, 5.38. 2, Bud Cauley, 5.25. 3, James Hahn, 5.13. 4, Sam Burns, 5.10. 5 (tie), Cameron Davis, Juan Jose Guerra, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Streelman and Harold Varner III, 5.00. 10, Ricky Barnes, 4.88.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Harry Higgs, Eduard Rousaud, Sebastián Saavedra, Hiram Silfa, Kevin Stadler, Davis Thompson and Chun-an Yu, 36. 10, Scott Harrington, 45.

Sand Save Percentage

1, 14 tied with 100.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Harry Higgs, 375. 2, Kristoffer Ventura, 454. 3, Cameron Davis, 462. 4, Sam Burns, 484. 5, Bud Cauley, 488. 6, Stewart Cink, 491. 7, James Hahn, 515. 8, Hudson Swafford, 534. 9, Sepp Straka, 539. 10, Brendan Steele, 546.