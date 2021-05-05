Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried's return BEN NUCKOLS, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 10:31 p.m.
1 of7 Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he runs the bases on a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his grand slam with first base coach Eric Young Sr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a grand slam during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner breaks his bat as he hits into a double play during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta's third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Fried (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring.