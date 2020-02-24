https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Owen-Finnegan-finds-next-four-times-Eagles-win-15079787.php
Owen Finnegan finds net four times, Eagles win
Owen Finnegan scored four goals to lead the Trumbull boys’ hockey team to a 6-1 victory over Trinity Catholic on Saturday.
John Guererra and Jack Cullen each scored goals for coach Greg Maxey’s Eagles.
Trumbull is 10-8-1.
It will close the regular season on Wednesday when Darien visits the Rinks at Shelton at 8:30 p.m.
