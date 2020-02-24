Owen Finnegan finds net four times, Eagles win

Owen Finnegan scored four goals to lead the Trumbull boys’ hockey team to a 6-1 victory over Trinity Catholic on Saturday.

John Guererra and Jack Cullen each scored goals for coach Greg Maxey’s Eagles.

Trumbull is 10-8-1.

It will close the regular season on Wednesday when Darien visits the Rinks at Shelton at 8:30 p.m.