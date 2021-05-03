Skip to main content
Sports

Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1

Winnipeg 0 0 1 1
Ottawa 1 0 1 2

First Period_1, Ottawa, C.Brown 18 (Paul), 11:31 (sh).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 4 (Wheeler, Pionk), 9:46. 3, Ottawa, Zaitsev 3 (Batherson, C.Brown), 18:47.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-17-6_29. Ottawa 6-4-8_18.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 6; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 6-5-0 (18 shots-16 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 4-7-0 (0-0), Ottawa, Gustavsson 3-1-2 (29-28).

A_0 (18,572). T_2:19.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Travis Toomey.

