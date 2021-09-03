Osaka tosses racket, loses US Open match to Fernandez, 18 HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 10:38 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court. Moments later, she chucked her equipment, sending it bouncing and skidding halfway to the net. Then came a full-on spike near the baseline.
Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the crowd was booing her for turning her back to the court and taking too much time between points.
