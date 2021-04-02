Orlov scores late in OT, Caps remain perfect against Devils April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 10:33 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored on a length-of-the-ice rush with 21 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 2-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win over the Devils this season.
Vitek Vanecek made three outstanding saves in the extra period, including a close-in redirection attempt by Travis Zajac seconds before Orlov skated up ice and ripped a shot over Mackenzie Blackwood.