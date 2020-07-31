Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118
Ennis III 2-2 3-4 8, Gordon 2-5 6-8 10, Vucevic 8-12 5-5 22, Augustin 5-9 0-0 11, Fournier 10-15 1-1 24, Birch 3-6 6-6 12, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac 6-7 2-2 16, Ross 3-8 1-1 8, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 2-9 1-1 6, Fultz 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 46-87 25-28 128.
Harris 6-11 0-1 14, Thomas 2-4 1-1 6, Allen 7-9 0-0 14, Chiozza 1-6 0-0 2, LeVert 7-17 3-4 17, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 3-3 2-5 8, Kurucs 2-4 2-2 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 8-12 3-4 24, Musa 2-2 0-0 5, Temple 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 3-8 0-0 7, T.Johnson 2-8 6-6 11. Totals 44-91 17-23 118.
3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-31 (Fournier 3-6, Isaac 2-2, Clark 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Ross 1-6, Bamba 0-3), Brooklyn 13-42 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-8, Harris 2-6, Temple 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Martin 1-5, Anderson 0-2, LeVert 0-4, Chiozza 0-5). Fouled Out_Orlando 1 (Carter-Williams), Brooklyn None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Gordon 11), Brooklyn 39 (Kurucs 6). Assists_Orlando 31 (Fultz 6), Brooklyn 30 (LeVert 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 23, Brooklyn 25.