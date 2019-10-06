Orji Okwonkwo leads Impact over Red Bulls, 3-0

Montreal Impact's Bacary Sagna, left, challenges New York Red Bulls' Daniel Royer during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Orji Okwonkwo had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Bojan and Maximiliano Urruti also scored for the Impact (12-17-5) and goalkeeper Clement Diop one save for the shutout.

With their first loss in three weeks, the playoff-bound Red Bulls (14-14-6) dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference. New York will play the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.