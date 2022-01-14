Oregon beats No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in OT for Altman's 700th win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 12:58 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime Thursday night to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.
Will Richardson added 12 points as one of three Ducks in foul trouble. Oregon (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) won its fourth in a row. The Ducks swarmed the court and their loud celebration in the locker room echoed throughout a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion.