Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53

Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53

OREGON ST. (2-0)

Mitrovic 6-6 2-4 14, Aaron 1-3 2-2 4, Mannen 0-2 0-0 0, Marotte 5-9 8-8 18, von Oelhoffen 8-14 3-3 20, Beers 9-14 4-7 22, Blacklock 2-7 0-0 5, Hansford 0-5 2-2 2, Pietsch 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 33-64 21-26 89

Seattle 21 12 12 8 53
Oregon St. 21 17 22 29 89

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-22 (Clark 1-7, Phillips 0-2, Liggett 3-4, Korolenko 0-2, Tarasow 1-2, Walker 3-5), Oregon St. 2-20 (Aaron 0-2, Mannen 0-1, Marotte 0-1, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Beers 0-1, Blacklock 1-4, Hansford 0-5, Pietsch 0-2). Assists_Seattle 12 (Howard 3), Oregon St. 18 (Marotte 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Korolenko 5), Oregon St. 46 (Mitrovic 13). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Oregon St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,512.

