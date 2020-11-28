Oregon 14 10 7 7 38
Oregon St. 7 6 6 22 41
First Quarter

ORE_Redd 37 run (Katleman kick), 11:52.

ORS_Jefferson 82 run (E.Hayes kick), 10:59.

ORE_Shough 1 run (Katleman kick), 5:21.

Second Quarter

ORS_FG E.Hayes 34, 13:38.

ORE_D.Williams 60 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 10:57.

ORS_FG E.Hayes 48, 5:55.

ORE_FG Katleman 33, :46.

Third Quarter

ORS_Beason 8 pass from Gebbia (run failed), 8:57.

ORE_Kampmoyer 4 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 6:43.

Fourth Quarter

ORS_Gebbia 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 13:26.

ORS_Jefferson 2 run ( run), 12:23.

ORE_Habibi-Likio 1 run (Katleman kick), 8:27.

ORS_Nolan 1 run (E.Hayes kick), :33.

___

ORE ORS
First downs 23 25
Rushes-yards 34-183 44-269
Passing 285 263
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-2 23-38-0
Return Yards 107 112
Punts-Avg. 3-43.0 2-34.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-51 7-62
Time of Possession 25:58 34:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oregon, Dye 12-93, Redd 1-37, Verdell 9-36, Habibi-Likio 4-11, Shough 8-6. Oregon St., Jefferson 29-226, Lindsey 2-15, Bradford 2-14, Gebbia 6-6, Baylor 3-4, Colletto 1-3, Nolan 1-1.

PASSING_Oregon, Dye 0-1-0-0, Shough 20-31-2-285. Oregon St., Colletto 0-1-0-0, Gebbia 23-37-0-263.

RECEIVING_Oregon, Johnson III 5-50, D.Williams 4-101, Redd 4-21, Kampmoyer 3-42, Habibi-Likio 2-31, Verdell 1-14, Hutson 1-8. Oregon St., Bradford 8-93, Taylor 7-114, Musgrave 2-20, Quitoriano 2-13, Jefferson 2-9, Beason 1-8, Flemings 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.