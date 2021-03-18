Oršić nets hat trick as Dinamo stuns Tottenham 3-0 in EL DANIELLA MATAR, Associated Press March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 5:27 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — Mislav Oršić scored a hat trick, including the winner in extra time, as Dinamo Zagreb stunned Tottenham 3-0 on Thursday to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the Europa League quarterfinals.
Playing just three days after its coach was handed a prison sentenc e and resigned, Zagreb completed an unlikely turnaround when Oršić dribbled between two Tottenham defenders and fired in a shot from the edge of the area for his third goal.