Online sports betting in Virginia nearing its debut

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginians have long been sidelined when it comes to gambling, but it's a safe proposition that sometime before the upcoming Super Bowl they will be able to wager from the comfort of their couches as Virginia joins a growing list of states that allow sports wagering.
The Virginia Lottery is expected to give the go-ahead next month to what will likely be more than a dozen betting sites to take wagers from Virginians on numerous types of sports. Officials predict Virginians will respond by betting as much as $400 million in 2021, and steadily increasing amounts thereafter.