One down, one to go: Ledecky starts busy night with win PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 9:40 p.m.
1 of12 Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 200 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Katie Ledecky gets a hug from Katie McLaughlin after winning in the women's 200 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Alex Walsh reacts after winning her heat in the women's 200 individual medley during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Katie Ledecky reacts after winning in the women's 200 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Allison Schmitt reacts after winning her heat in the Women's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Allison Schmitt reacts after winning her heat in the Women's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Caeleb Dressel participates in the men's 100 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning his heat in the men's 100 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Alex Walsh participates in the women's 200 individual medley during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky got started on a very busy night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials by winning the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday, claiming a spot in her second individual event at the Tokyo Games.
Ledecky was set to return about an hour later as an overwhelming favorite in the 1,500 freestyle, a new event for the women at these pandemic-delayed Olympics.