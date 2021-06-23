Olympic swimming champion Paltrinieri has mononucleosis June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 10:57 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri has contracted mononucleosis, raising questions over whether he’ll be able to defend his gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics due to the energy-sapping virus.
“We’re obviously upset because his Olympic preparations were proceeding perfectly,” Italian Swimming Federation president Paolo Barelli said Wednesday, adding that Paltrinieri has “minor" symptoms.