PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic silver and bronze medalist Andrew Weibrecht has been picked to run the relaunch of the Alpine skiing program at Paul Smith's College, a small school in the Adirondacks.

Weibrecht is a three-time Olympian who won medals in super G at Sochi and Vancouver. He will bring 16 years of national and international experience with the U.S. ski team to the school. Weibrecht, 34, retired from skiing two years ago.