Japan's Olympic chief marks pride week with LGBTQ event MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 10:03 a.m.
1 of10 Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto wearing a rainbow-colored mask with word "Equality" poses for a photo with representatives and staff at Pride House Tokyo Legacy during her visit, in Tokyo Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Japan marked LGBTQ week with pledge to push for equality law before the Olympics. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday took part in an event marking Japan's LGBTQ pride week at a center in the capital, as activists and dozens of lawmakers pushed for an equality law to be enacted before the games begin in less than three months.
Seiko Hashimoto visited Pride House Tokyo, an international initiative to provide a place for LGBTQ people and others to connect during the games. The first Pride House was set up during the 2010 Winter Games.