Olson homers twice, Bassitt wins 10th as A's top Rangers 4-1 July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 6:27 p.m.
1 of8 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, right, is greeted at the plate by Sean Murphy, left, after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Texas Rangers centerfielder Eli White attempts to catch a home run by Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard throws to the plate against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson prepares to body bump Matt Chapman after hitting his second solo home run of the game against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, left, talks with catcher Sean Murphy, right, in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Texas Rangers' David Dahl, center, is greeted at the dugout steps by manger Chris Woodward, right, after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ray Carlin/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Olson prepped for the Home Run Derby by hitting two of Oakland’s four homers, Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings, and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday.
Olson homered leading off the fourth inning and with one out of the sixth, giving him 23 longballs this season. Jed Lowrie and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the A’s, who won consecutive games for the first time since mid-June and took two of three at Texas.