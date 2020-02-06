Olaniyi carries Stony Brook past Mass.-Lowell 77-70

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi had a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds to out-duel Obadiah Noel and lead Stony Brook to a 77-70 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night. Noel led the River Hawks with 31 points, also a career high.

Olaniyi shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Andrew Garcia had 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Stony Brook (16-8, 7-2 America East Conference). Makale Foreman added 10 points.

The River Hawks' Noel added 10 rebounds in the losing effort for the road team. Ron Mitchell had 17 points for the River Hawks (9-15, 3-6). Christian Lutete added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks for the season. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 84-76 last Wednesday.

Stony Brook faces New Hampshire on the road on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday.

