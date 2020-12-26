Oladapo leads Oakland over Detroit 77-75 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Oladapo had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Micah Parrish had an offensive rebound and putback with two seconds left to lift Oakland to a 77-75 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday, snapping the Golden Grizzlies’ season-opening nine-game losing streak — the longest to start a season in program history.

Oakland (1-9, 1-2 Horizon League) had lost 10 consecutive games dating to last season, which had been the sixth longest losing streak in the nation. The Grizzlies have won eight in a row against Detroit.