Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off N.C. State 74-68 at the Hall of Fame Showcase Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Boone was a sparkplug in the paint for the Cowboys (4-1) after halftime, throwing down three dunks and blunting N.C State rallies. Walker added 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and six of six free throws, and Tyreek Smith scored 10.