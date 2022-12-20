Skip to main content
Oklahoma St. 81, Texas A&M-CC 58

Keys 2-6 0-0 4, Mushila 3-7 0-0 7, Fryer 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 0-0 4, Tennyson 3-16 2-2 10, R.Williams 7-15 0-0 19, Dease 1-7 1-2 3, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Grandberry 0-4 1-2 1, Nickelson 1-3 1-2 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-65 7-10 58.

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-4)

Boone 2-3 3-3 7, Cisse 6-9 0-2 12, Anderson 3-7 2-2 10, Thompson 4-10 1-2 13, Wright 2-6 0-0 6, Harris 3-6 0-0 9, Smith 4-4 4-4 12, Q.Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Kouma 0-1 0-0 0, Newton 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 10-13 81.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 44-20. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 9-33 (R.Williams 5-11, Tennyson 2-11, Mushila 1-1, Nickelson 1-2, Fryer 0-1, Grandberry 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Dease 0-4), Oklahoma St. 13-33 (Thompson 4-8, Harris 3-6, Q.Williams 2-5, Anderson 2-6, Wright 2-6, Boone 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 25 (Mushila 5), Oklahoma St. 41 (Cisse 14). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Jackson 3), Oklahoma St. 22 (Anderson 9). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 16, Oklahoma St. 13. A_6,007 (13,611).

