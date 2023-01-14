Oklahoma St. 80, TCU 70

Cravens 2-2 2-4 6, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, Fisher 5-11 2-2 13, Godfrey 0-3 0-2 0, Taiwo 7-15 8-8 25, Ibeh 6-11 6-10 18, Makolo 0-3 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-4 2-2 2, Bradley 0-2 0-0 0, White 3-8 0-0 6, Totals 23-62 20-28 70
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run